Dealing in Shares

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dealing in Shares

London, March 11

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

 (a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Dealing in Shares

Weiss Korea announces that it received notification that on March 11, 2019, ATLIS LLC purchased 100,000 ordinary shares at a price of 150p per share.  ATLIS LLC is an investment vehicle related to Paul Sherman, a key employee of the Company’s Investment Manager, Weiss Asset Management LP.  Following this purchase, ATLIS LLC holds 1,311,810 ordinary shares, representing 1.55 per cent of the Company’s total issued share capital. 

Additionally, Jack Hsiao and James Kelly, two other key employees of the Company’s Investment Manager, each purchased 13,000 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of 150p per share on March 11, 2019. Following this purchase, Jack Hsiao holds 77,115 ordinary shares, representing 0.09 per cent of the Company’s total issued share capital, and James Kelly holds 109,178 ordinary shares, representing 0.13 per cent of the Company’s total issued share capital.

