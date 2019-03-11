11/03/2019 20:05:00

Delisting of Securities of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Warrant, Reebonz Holding Limited Warrant, Real Goods Solar, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., and Yulong Eco-Materials Limited from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the warrant of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.  Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s warrant was suspended on January 08, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.   

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the warrant of Reebonz Holding Limited.  Reebonz Holding Limited’s warrant was suspended on February 27, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Real Goods Solar, Inc.  Real Goods Solar, Inc.’s stock was suspended on February 15, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.  ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 31, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Super Micro Computer, Inc.  Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s stock was suspended on August 23, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.      

Finally, Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the ordinary shares of Yulong Eco-Materials Limited.  Yulong Eco-Materials Limited’s stock was suspended on December 14, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies.  The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed.  For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at https://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

-NDAQO-

