LUCI World’s First Dual Micro OLED Immersive Entertainment Lightweight Headset Debuts at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SXSW — LUCI (https://www.luci.one), the company reinventing the way consumers experience immersive entertainment, today announces the debut of their new LUCI immers. The lightweight and comfortable headset that puts you right in the action of your favorite movies, television shows, video games, and sports broadcasts with your phone or laptop. Equipped with dual Micro OLED displays with crystal-clear optics and native 3D, LUCI immers promises a unique, immersion-on-demand (IOD) viewing experience, whatever the content.

Designed to be worn comfortably for long periods of time, LUCI immers is ideal for traveling, relaxing evenings at home, or any time users want to be totally immersed in their favorite content. Its featherweight design--which weighs approximately 40% less than most headsets of its kind--and portability (as simple as carrying a pair of sunglasses) makes LUCI immers an ideal entertainment companion.

“With the rise of streaming services, amazing innovations in gaming, and the evolution of entertainment technology as a whole, the way users engage with content is growing and changing every day,” said Kai Li, CEO at LUCI. “But ultimately, what entertainment does for us is simple: it brings us joy. We wanted to create an immersion-on-demand entertainment experience that reflects and is best suited to all of the incredible content available today, that would allow people to experience all the emotions of the moment, whatever they’re watching.”

With LUCI immers, witness every frame, every scene, and every minute detail of content through crystal-clear optics. LUCI immers creates an uncompromised and stunning visual experience thanks to its many features, including:

  • Dual Micro OLED displays

  • Giant Virtual Screen (1023’)

  • High Pixel Density (3147 PPI)

  • Native 3D Effects

  • Fast response time (≤ 1ms)

  • High Contrast (100,000:1)

  • 3DoF and infrared sensor

  • No “Screen Door Effect” or “Screen Ghosting”

  • Sleek, lightweight, ergonomic design

  • Smartphone / tablet compatibility (USB-C)

  • Popular streaming service compatibility including:
    • Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube

  • Access to LUCI’s Content Library

  • Improved in-home experience

    • LUCI immers connects to phones, tablets, laptops, PC’s and even gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch to provide a range of high-def viewing experiences. View content from all of the top streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, and YouTube for a one-of-a-kind immersion-on-demand experience.

    The new LUCI immers will be launching pre-orders on Kickstarter on March 19, 2019, for those looking to get in early for a discount. The first 100 units will be sold for $499.00 at Super Early Bird Pricing on Kickstarter, less than the expected MSRP. An exclusive Kickstarter version will also be available. The units are expected to ship in early fall 2019 and are currently in production.

    Sign-up for early-bird access at: https://www.luci.one.

    About LUCI

    LUCI is an entertainment technology company bringing immersive experiences to new heights. The company’s inaugural product, immers, is a sleek headset that delivers a stunning cinematic experience on-the-go. With decades of collective global experience in the fields of hardware and software engineering, entertainment, and product design, LUCI’s team is on a mission to free the user from the current limitations of wearable tech. Pairing uncompromising visuals with unparalleled comfort, convenience, and portability, LUCI is setting the new standard for true “Immersion On Demand” (IOD) that focuses on maximizing the user’s sensory experience and enhance the emotional connection to content. For more information about LUCI, visit https://www.luci.one.

    Media contact: jessica@pulpr.com

    A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbe9cd3c-e152-4f5a-8bee-0d42c9036e3e

