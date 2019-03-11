MRI Interventions Reports 36% Increase in Fourth Quarter Revenue and Record Quarterly ClearPoint® Cases

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRI Interventions, Inc. (OTCQB: MRIC) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Increased fourth quarter revenue 36% year-over-year to a record $2.3 million.

Reported a record $1.6 million in quarterly functional neurosurgery revenue, an increase of 21% over the prior year fourth quarter.

Increased gross margin to 70%, compared with 61% in the prior year fourth quarter.

Completed a record 188 procedures across the Company’s product portfolio, an increase of 18% over the prior year fourth quarter.

Secured five additional hospital evaluations of the ClearPoint platform.

Achieved FDA clearance for the ClearPoint 2.0 software platform and the ClearPoint PURSUIT ™ Neuro Aspiration System.

Neuro Aspiration System. Acquired a license to the CLS Tranberg ® Therma Therapy System and laser applicators for use in neuro and spine, and commenced co-development efforts.

Therma Therapy System and laser applicators for use in neuro and spine, and commenced co-development efforts. Participated in the first patient cases in Voyager Therapeutics’ Phase 2 VY-AADC Gene Therapy Trial for treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Participated in the first patient dosing in Axovant Sciences’ clinical study of AXO-Lenti-PD as a gene therapy for treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Reduced cash used in operations to $600,000, below the previous estimate of $800,000.

Joe Burnett, President and Chief Executive Officer of MRI Interventions, Inc., said, “We produced a record fourth quarter including 36% growth in total revenue, a record 188 ClearPoint cases, a record $1.6 million in functional neurosurgery revenue and a 70% gross margin while reducing cash used in operations to $600,000. These results reflect diligent focus on our four-pillar growth strategy by our entire team and set the stage for an even more exciting year ahead. This is reflected in our 2019 expectations, which call for 800 to 850 cases using our ClearPoint system and revenue of $9.5 to $10.5 million.

“In pillar one, functional neurosurgery, we again reported record case volumes and record revenue in the quarter. We also commenced evaluation at five new ClearPoint sites and increased the number of sites using our multiple procedures per day protocol to seven. The increase in case volume reflected resolution in late 2018 of the FDA actions that affected third-party providers in the laser ablation space and overall momentum for ClearPoint guided procedures. We also received FDA clearance in November for our ClearPoint 2.0 next-generation software platform and expect it will be available for purchase by all new and existing ClearPoint customers in the first half of 2019.

“In biologics and drug delivery, our second pillar, we are supporting multiple new gene therapy trials using a variety of combinations of our products and clinical support services. This includes commencement of services under our expanded agreement with Voyager as part of its Phase 2 and 3 VY-AADC clinical trial.

“In pillar three, therapy, we announced an agreement with CLS to co-develop hardware, disposables and software to make the ClearPoint platform work together with the FDA-cleared Tranberg Therma Therapy System in a single, coordinated and efficient workflow. We believe that adding laser therapy to our portfolio has the potential to turn our lowest revenue and margin procedure into our highest. We also received clearance for our ClearPoint PURSUIT Neuro Aspiration System designed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. The PURSUIT device allows surgeons to identify an aspiration target using real-time MRI guidance and monitor the aspiration during surgery of the ventricular system or cerebrum.

“And in pillar four, gaining global scale, we entered into a distribution agreement with CLS for the distribution in the U.S. and Canada of its laser ablation system for non-neuro applications.

“We believe these outcomes demonstrate the success of our efforts to transform our company into a full-line neuro and spine therapy company, with products and partnerships for navigation, laser ablation, deep-brain stimulation, aspiration, gene therapy and more. We are excited to continue these efforts in 2019 and expect noteworthy increases in both cases and revenue as we continue to advance our initiatives.”

2019 Outlook

The Company announced that it has raised its 2019 revenue expectation to be in a range of $9.5 to $10.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 30% to 42%. The Company expects ClearPoint case volume to show similar growth in reaching an estimated range of 800 to 850 cases across its product portfolio.

Financial Results – Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Functional neurosurgery revenue, which consists of disposable product sales and services related to cases utilizing the ClearPoint system, increased 21% to $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $1.3 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in ClearPoint case volume.

Biologics and drug delivery revenue, which include sales of disposable products and services related to customer-sponsored clinical trials and services, increased 1,029% to $469,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $42,000 for the same period in 2017.

Capital equipment and related service revenue, consisting of sales of ClearPoint reusable hardware and software and related services, decreased to $174,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $290,000 for the same period in 2017, due primarily to a decrease in sales of ClearPoint systems, which, as previously noted, historically have varied from quarter to quarter. The decrease in systems sales was partially offset by a 79% increase in capital equipment-related service revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from the same period in 2017.

Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2018 improved to 70% from 61% in the same period in 2017, due primarily to favorable product mix of higher margin disposable products and services.

Research and development costs were $481,000 for three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $582,000 for the same period in 2017, a decrease of 17%. Sales and marketing expenses were $879,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2017, a decrease of 13%. General and administrative expenses were $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2017, a decrease of 4%.

Financial Results – Year Ended December 31, 2018

Functional neurosurgery revenue decreased 3% to $5.4 million from $5.6 million in 2017. The decrease was due primarily to two factors: (a) FDA actions taken in early 2018 that adversely affected third-party providers in the laser ablation space until resolutions were accepted by the FDA in the 2018 fourth quarter; and (b) a third-party provider introduced a new deep brain stimulation system that did not have approval for use in the MRI suite for most of 2018, which was resolved in the 2018 third quarter. In spite of these factors, cases continued to climb year-over-year, to 670 cases in 2018, compared with 629 in 2017.

Biologics and drug delivery revenue increased 236% to $1.1 million for 2018, from $333,000 in 2017. This increase was due primarily to the commencement of additional services during 2018, and to an increase in biologics and drug delivery product sales.

Capital equipment and related service revenue decreased to $813,000 for 2018, from $1.5 million in 2017, due primarily to a decrease in sales of ClearPoint systems, which, as previously noted, historically have varied from quarter to quarter. The decrease in systems sales was partially offset by a 12% increase in capital equipment-related service revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 2017.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 improved to 67% from 61% in 2017. The increase was due primarily to increased contribution from higher margin disposables and services revenue.

Research and development costs were $2.3 million in 2018, compared to $2.8 million in 2017, a decrease of $504,000, or 18%. Sales and marketing expenses were $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $4.0 million in 2017, a decrease of $424,000, or 11%. General and administrative expenses were $4.3 million for 2018, compared to $4.0 million for in 2017, an increase of $279,000, or 7%.

About MRI Interventions, Inc.

Building on the imaging power of magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), MRI Interventions is creating innovative platforms for performing the next generation of minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, which has received 510(k) clearance and is CE marked, utilizes a hospital’s existing diagnostic or intraoperative MRI suite to enable a range of minimally invasive procedures in the brain. For more information, please visit www.mriinterventions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements herein concerning MRI Interventions, Inc.’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; future revenues from sales of the company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and the company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and the Company’s Quarterly Report for the quarter ended September 20, 2018, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which the company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about April 1, 2019.

MRI INTERVENTIONS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Revenues: Product revenues $ 1,994,019 $ 1,580,723 Service and other revenues 282,504 98,655 Total revenues 2,276,523 1,679,378 Cost of revenues 689,088 659,000 Research and development costs 481,293 582,158 Sales and marketing expenses 878,997 1,011,193 General and administrative expenses 1,206,169 1,259,848 Operating loss (979,024 ) (1,832,821 ) Other income (expense): Gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivative liabilities - (23,336 ) Other income (loss), net (920 ) 10,130 Interest expense, net (237,996 ) (235,656 ) Net loss $ (1,217,940 ) $ (2,081,683 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 11,012,208 10,571,422

MRI INTERVENTIONS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Revenues: Product revenues $ 6,685,020 $ 7,024,010 Service and other revenues 668,246 355,515 Total revenues 7,353,266 7,379,525 Cost of revenues 2,433,069 2,898,808 Research and development costs 2,310,139 2,813,733 Sales and marketing expenses 3,532,040 3,956,455 General and administrative expenses 4,325,786 4,046,366 Operating loss (5,247,768 ) (6,335,837 ) Other income (expense): Gain on change in fair value of derivative liabilities 64,318 24,728 Other income, net 364 16,682 Interest expense, net (980,383 ) (872,926 ) Net loss $ (6,163,469 ) $ (7,167,353 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.93 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 10,928,213 7,738,343

MRI INTERVENTIONS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,101,133 $ 9,289,831 Accounts receivable, net 1,233,896 949,415 Inventory, net 2,105,976 2,314,184 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 213,684 192,727 Total current assets 6,654,689 12,746,157 Property and equipment, net 377,706 267,667 Software license inventory 801,900 871,900 Other assets 22,538 11,641 Total assets $ 7,856,833 $ 13,897,365 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 500,929 $ 759,445 Accrued compensation 764,960 806,445 Other accrued liabilities 390,838 480,159 Derivative liabilities - 95,786 Deferred product and service revenues 350,963 256,178 Senior secured note payable - 2,000,000 Total current liabilities 2,007,690 4,398,013 Accrued interest 857,500 752,500 2010 junior secured notes payable, net of unamortized discount of $1,459,209 and $1,956,458 at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 1,540,791 1,043,542 2014 junior secured notes payable, net of unamortized discount and deferred issuance costs aggregating $35,149 and $100,430 at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 1,939,850 1,874,570 Total liabilities 6,345,831 8,068,625 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and 2017; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and 2017; 11,018,364 and 10,693,851 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 110,183 106,937 Additional paid-in capital 108,600,405 106,757,920 Accumulated deficit (107,199,586 ) (101,036,117 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,511,002 5,828,740 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,856,833 $ 13,897,365

MRI INTERVENTIONS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,163,469 ) $ (7,167,353 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 109,439 116,454 Share-based compensation 1,231,379 1,245,601 Expenses paid through the issuance of common stock 77,500 502,032 Gain on change in fair value of derivative liabilities (64,318 ) (24,178 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discounts 562,529 426,358 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in: Accounts receivable (284,481 ) (83,472 ) Inventory 122,220 (469,922 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (20,957 ) (57,731 ) Other assets (10,897 ) (999 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (284,322 ) (512,362 ) Deferred revenue 94,785 33,061 Net cash flows from operating activities (4,630,592 ) (5,992,511 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (63,490 ) (26,752 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (63,490 ) (26,752 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from equity private placements and exercise of warrants - 11,993,320 Exercise of warrants 505,384 - Repayment of senior secured note (2,000,000 ) - Net cash flows from financing activities (1,494,616 ) 11,993,320 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (6,188,698 ) 5,974,057 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 9,289,831 3,315,774 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 3,101,133 $ 9,289,831 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for: Income taxes $ - $ - Interest $ 210,722 $ 348,528