11/03/2019 07:00:00

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 11/2019

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-03-11 08:00 CET --

 

Date

Event

Shortname

Issuer

Market

11.03.2019

Trading holiday

 

 

VLN

11.03.2019

Dividend record date

NHCBHFFT

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital

TLN

11.03.2019-

17.03.2019

Sales figures

PRF1T

PRFoods

TLN

12.03.2019

Government securities auction

LTGCB08025A, LTGNB08025A

Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė

VLN

12.03.2019

Sales figures

LHV

LHV Group

TLN

12.03.2019

Extraordinary General Meeting

LGD1L

LITGRID

VLN

13.03.2019

Annual General Meeting

LHV

LHV Group

TLN

13.03.2019

Investors event

SAB1L

Šiaulių bankas

VLN

14.03.2019

Dividend payment date

NHCBHFFT

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital

TLN

15.03.2019

Audited annual report

LNR1L

Lietuvos energijos gamyba

VLN

15.03.2019

Sales figures

NTU1L

Novaturas

VLN

15.03.2019

Notice on General meeting

LNR1L

Lietuvos energijos gamyba

VLN

  

For more information please visit full investor calendar:

https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services

+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)

+371 672 12431 (Riga)

+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)

https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

