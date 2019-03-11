11/03/2019 16:36:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Acorn Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 11

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on  08thMarch 2019  the estimated Net Asset Values of the Company’s shares are as follows:  

NAVShares in IssueNAV Date
Cum-income NAV*415.84p15,816,68708th March 2019  
Ex-income NAV**413.92p15,816,68708th March 2019  
ZDP shares149.39p21,230,98908th March 2019  

*Cum-income net asset value includes all current year income, less the value of any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex dividend but not yet paid.

**Ex-income net asset value is the Cum-income NAV excluding  net current year  income (net current year  income being all current year income, less the value of  any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex-dividend but not yet paid). Any undistributed income from the prior year is moved to reserves on the first business day of the new period, meaning that all ex-income NAVs released during a financial year equate to the cum-income NAV less year to date undistributed income.   

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were GBP 97.489  million. This amount excludes the liability for the ZDP Shares which mature on 28 February 2022. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net assets attributable to holders of Ordinary Shares as at the above date were GBP 65.772  million.

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

The ZDP Shares shall not have the right to attend or vote at any general meeting of the Company unless the business of the meeting includes any resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to the ZDP Shares.  Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 15,816,687

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd.

John Odwyer         353 (0)1 542 2281

Date:11thMarch 2019

Related content
07 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:36 E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Mar E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Mar E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Mar E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
25 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Feb E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Chi-Med Reports 2018 Full Year Results and Provides Updates on Key Clinical Programs
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stamps.com, Syneos, and Weight Watchers and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Tecan reports strong second half and a very successful fiscal year 2018
4
DANSKE BANK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
5
Advantest to Exhibit AI Test Solution on its Versatile V93000 Platform at SEMICON China Trade Show, March 20-22

Related stock quotes

Acorn Income Fund LD ORD.. 369.00 0.3% Stock price increasing

Latest news

17:27
Transaction in Own Shares
17:24
Net Asset Value(s)
17:20
Q4 2018 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
17:00
LUCI World’s First Dual Micro OLED Immersive Entertainment Lightweight Headset Debuts at SXSW
16:53
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:49
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 48/19
16:38
Correction of exchange notice (79/19): Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Artificial Solutions Intern. AB (80/19)
16:36
Net Asset Value(s)
16:35
Correction of exchange notice (79/19): Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Artificial Solutions Intern. AB (80/19)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 March 2019 17:50:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-11 18:50:28 - 2019-03-11 17:50:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY