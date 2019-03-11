11/03/2019 02:00:00

Notice of prolongation of redemption date of PKG6 convertible bonds

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it has prolonged the redemption date of 382 778 “Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG6 08.03.2015” (hereinafter referred to as Convertible Bonds PKG6) by 2 years and the new redemption date is 08 March 2021.

All holders of Convertible Bonds PKG6 agreed with AS Pro Kapital Grupp proposal to prolong the redemption date of the convertible bonds, which is why no Convertible Bonds PKG6 shall be redeemed at this point in time.

AS Pro Kapital Grupp has submitted the relevant application to the Nasdaq Central Depository of Securities to change the redemption date of Convertible Bonds PKG6. In total, Convertible Bonds PKG6 were prolonged with total issue price of 1 071 778,40 euros.

The convertible bonds bear an annual interest of 7% and give the holders of the convertible bonds the right to exchange one convertible bond for one share of AS Pro Kapital Grupp. The issue price of each convertible bond is 2,80 euros.

In order to subscribe for the shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp and exchange the bonds, the bondholder must submit an application to the Company at least 10 (ten) Business Days before the Exchange Date. The Exchange Date shall be each Business Day (a day other than (a) a Saturday, (b) a Sunday, (c) Estonian national holiday, (d) public holiday or (e) another day when the registrar of the Register does not register securities) until the expiration date of the Bond, i.e. until the date of its redemption.

 Allan Remmelkoor

 Member of the Management Board

 Phone: +372 614 4920

 Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee

