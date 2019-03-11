11/03/2019 17:27:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 11

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number

47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019

(The “Company”)

11 March 2019

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (“TPOIL” or the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the share repurchase programme as announced by the Company on 5 December 2018. 

Date of purchase11 March 2019
Number of Shares purchased10,000 shares
Highest price paid per share$14.4500
Lowest price paid per share$14.4000
Average price paid per share$14.4497

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase and cancellation, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 46,314,430 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

  • 30,876,288 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase and cancelation, the total number of Shares in issue is 77,190,718. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company does not intend to hold any shares in treasury.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

