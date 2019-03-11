11/03/2019 17:50:00

Transaction in Own Shares

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, March 11

Transaction in Own Shares

11 March 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 11 March 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “A” shares purchasedHighest price paid

(GBp)

Lowest price paid

(GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBp)

Venue
11 March 20191,253,6462,355.002,331.502,339.80LSE
11 March 2019116,5602,347.502,332.002,337.14BATS (BXE)
11 March 2019332,8592,349.502,331.002,338.45Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the third tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the third tranche of its share buyback programme on January 31, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 31, 2019 up to and including 29 April, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833851/11032019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

