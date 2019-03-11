Zosano Pharma Announces Presentation and Participation at the 31st Annual Roth Conference

FREMONT, Calif., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its chairman, president and chief executive officer, John Walker, will participate in a panel titled “Drug Delivery” to be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 am PT at the 31st Annual Roth Conference.

A live webcast of the panel will be available within the company’s website at https://ir.zosanopharma.com/events-presentations . In addition, the company’s corporate presentation has been made available on the conference website at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth33/zsan/ and on the company’s website at https://ir.zosanopharma.com/events-presentations for 30 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected timing of a New Drug Application for Qtrypta (M207) and other future events and expectations. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "unaudited," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Although Zosano believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

