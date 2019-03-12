Advantest’s V93000 Wave Scale RF Testers are First to be Used in China for Volume Testing of AIoT Devices

TOKYO, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has installed multiple V93000 Wave Scale™ RF systems for the first production-volume testing of devices for the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) designed and fabricated in China. The testers are being used to evaluate highly integrated Bluetooth audio system-on-chip (SoC) ICs designed by fabless IC company Bestechnic (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and fabricated at Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.’s (JCET) facility in Jiangyin. Later this year, JCET plans to install additional V93000 Wave Scale RF testers to continue serving the high-volume, cost-sensitive AIoT sector and to prepare to meet the technical challenges of the emerging 5G market segment.

The proven V93000 Wave Scale RF platform provides a comprehensive, high-resolution test solution for AIoT and 5G devices at a low cost of test. It leverages the Wave Scale MX, a compact A-class test head and the latest generation of SmarTest 8 software to achieve massive multi-site and in-site parallelism in testing radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal ICs for wireless communications. The system’s high throughput dramatically reduces both testing costs and time to market for new IC designs while creating a path for evaluating future 5G devices enabling wireless connectivity.

“From our years of experience partnering with Advantest, we know that the Wave Scale RF platform is the best test solution for our AIoT device production, meeting our needs for both low cost and high performance,” said Huang Xinhua, test manager of Bestechnic. “In addition, the new SmarTest 8 software can save a lot of time in getting our products to market. I am glad to see this first successful project underway and I believe there will be more in the coming year.”

“In addition to applying the V93000 Smart Scale RF system on all of Bestechnic’s products, we plan to use this test platform for our entire roster of AIoT, FEM (front end module), RFPA (radio-frequency power amplifier) and 5G customers,” said Li Quanbing, general manager of the IC Business Unit at JCET.

“We have enjoyed long-standing working partnerships with JCET and Bestechnic, both of whom have been strong supporters of our flexible system architecture and forward-looking technology roadmap,” said Xu Yong, CEO of Advantest (China) Co., Ltd. “We will continuously strive to deliver leading-edge ATE technology to our customers.”

About Bestechnic (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Bestechnic is a fabless IC startup founded in 2015 with excellent engineering capability in RF/audio/PMU, audio and voice signal processing, BT/WiFi modem and protocol, low-power SoC and software architecture. Bestechnic focuses on the development of highly integrated, low-power and high-performance SoC for smart wireless (BT/WiFi) audio, voice assistant and hearable devices. Through intensive R&D investment, Bestechnic creates highly innovative and powerful chips for applications such as wireless headsets and headphones, USB Type-C headsets and headphones, smart wireless audio speakers and sound bars, and voice-controlled AIoT for smart homes. Bestechnic is committed to developing cutting-edge technology for smart wireless audio, delivering leading products and the best service to our customers and aiming to be the leading semiconductor provider in the world.

About JCET

Founded in 1972, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (JCET) is one of the top semiconductor packaging and test providers in the world and the largest provider in China. With full turnkey services encompassing design and characterization, wafer bump, packaging and test, JCET is a strategic partner for semiconductor companies across a broad range of markets and applications. The comprehensive packaging portfolio of JCET and its subsidiaries includes discrete, leaded, laminate, flip-chip, molded interconnect system, wafer-level packaging and system-in-package technologies. Headquartered in Jiangyin, Jiangsu, China, JCET has an extensive global manufacturing base with operations in China, Singapore and South Korea. JCET is a publicly traded company that is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Further information is available at www.jcetglobal.com.

About Advantest Corporation A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as a groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

