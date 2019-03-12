12/03/2019 18:03:20

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investor Alert: Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown Investigates Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Officers and Directors

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized securities attorney Andrew J. Brown, founder of The Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown, announces an investigation into legal claims against the officers and Board of Directors of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI).

More information can be found at www.thebrownlawfirm.com.

The securities fraud class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California (San Diego) on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bridgepoint Education, Inc. securities between March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019 (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made misrepresentations regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses.

These alleged false and misleading statements made by the defendants’ caused investors to suffer substantial losses as shares fell more than 34%.

Based upon the allegations in the filed class action complaint, the Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown is investigating legal claims involving violations of state and federal securities laws by the Company’s Officers and Directors. The Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown is an investor and consumer-dedicated litigation firm with more than 20 years of experience in complex consumer and securities class action litigation. www.thebrownlawfirm.com

If you are a Bridgepoint Education, Inc. shareholder and want to learn more about the investigation and pending lawsuits, contact Andrew J. Brown at info@thebrownlawfirm.com. There is no cost or fee to you. If you wish to be appointed lead plaintiff of the proposed class you must make the request no later than May 10, 2019.

Andrew J. Brown

Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown

501 W. Broadway, Ste. 1490

San Diego, CA 92101

(619) 501-6550

www.thebrownlawfirm.com

Attorney Advertising: Prior results do not predict or guarantee a similar outcome.

thebrownlawfirm-logo-final-color (2).png

1
Pfenex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides Business Update
2
Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Sign Collaboration Agreement for MSI Testing with Immuno-Oncology Therapies
3
Delisting of Securities of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Warrant, Reebonz Holding Limited Warrant, Real Goods Solar, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., and Yulong Eco-Materials Limited from The Nasdaq Stock Market
4
MRI Interventions Reports 36% Increase in Fourth Quarter Revenue and Record Quarterly ClearPoint® Cases
5
Zosano Pharma Announces Presentation and Participation at the 31st Annual Roth Conference

