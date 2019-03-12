12/03/2019 07:35:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

1

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NamePAUL WATERMAN

2

n for the notification

a)Position/statusCEO, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36 

4

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

SHARES

GB0002418548      

b)Nature of the transactionFollowing the vesting of 48,028 deferred bonus share awards on 7 March 2019 relating to awards granted on 7 March 2017, at a cost of nil pence per share, 26,986 shares were subsequently sold to satisfy tax and related liabilities. 21,042 shares have been retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.540526,986

d)Aggregated information

 

-Aggregated volume

-Aggregated price

26,986

£41,571.93

Date of the transaction

2019-03-08

Place of the transaction

London, UK

 

