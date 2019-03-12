12/03/2019 07:38:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

1

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NamePAUL WATERMAN

n for the notification

a)Position/statusCEO, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36 

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

SHARES

GB0002418548      

b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a conditional share award (structured as a restricted stock unit) over 110,378 shares under the Elementis Deferred Share Bonus Plan 2015 with a vesting date of 6 March 2021 at a cost of nil pence per share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A

d)Aggregated information

 

-Aggregated volume

N/A

Date of the transaction

2019-03-06

Place of the transaction

London, UK

 

