Director/PDMR Shareholding

REDDE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 12

Issue Date: 12 March 2019

Redde plc

(“Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that certain directors and their persons closely associated ("PCAs") have recently purchased an aggregate of 139,374 ordinary shares with an aggregate value of £122,262 in the Company in the following amounts:

Name

Position

Ordinary shares purchased

Price paid per share

Number of Ordinary Shares held following the purchase

Date of

purchase

Avril Palmer-BaunackChairwoman56,49788.50p56,49712-Mar-19
Martin WardChief Executive Officer56,49788.50p3,980,95812-Mar-19
Patricia OakleyPCA with Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer26,38084.39p

2,020,000

12-Mar-19

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NameAvril Palmer-Baunack

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63

GB00BLWFOR63

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
88.5p56,497

d)Aggregated informationN/A

-Aggregated volume

e)Date of the transaction12 March 2019
f)Place of the transactionAIMX

   

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NameMartin Ward

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63

GB00BLWFOR63

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
88.5p56,497

d)Aggregated information

N/A

-Aggregated volume

e)

Date of the transaction

12 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

AIMX

   

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NamePatricia Oakley

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/statusPCA with Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameRedde plc
b)LEI21380063LFNLZM7AYT28

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63

GB00BLWFOR63

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
84.39p26,380

d)Aggregated informationN/A

-Aggregated volume

e)Date of the transaction12 March 2019
f)Place of the transactionAIMX

   

Enquiries

Redde plc

Tel: 01225 321134

Martin Ward – Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Oakley – Chief Financial Officer

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Tel: 0207 397 8900

Mark Connelly

Giles Balleny

Harry Hargreaves

N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel:

0207 496 3000

Mark Taylor

Square1 Consulting

Tel:

0207 929 5599

David Bick

Notes for Editors:

About Redde plc:

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers and prestige motor dealerships, the Group provides a range of accident management and legal services. The Group also deals directly with large national fleets providing incident management and mobility continuity and the Group's activities also encompass a range of legal services designed to assist claimant parties in partnership with leading insurance companies, brokers and other bodies.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law and employment law advice.

