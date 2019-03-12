12/03/2019 18:01:13

Fine Arts Skin & Laser Hold Event to Benefit a Local Domestic Violence Shelter

DOVER, Ohio, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of 2018’s successful pampering-focused charity event, Dr. David Hartman and his team at Fine Arts Skin & Laser are welcoming guests to “Girls’ Night for Good 2.0,” this year scheduled for Thursday evening, 5 to 8 p.m., March 14, at Fine Arts Skin & Laser in Dover.  As a Dover-based plastic surgeon serving Akron, Ohio, and beyond—including Canton and New Philadelphia—Dr. Hartman is opening the doors of his practice to locals and visitors alike. Attendees are invited to explore local signature services and goods—such as spa care, beauty treatments, outstanding hors d’oeuvres, wine tasting, and live music—while benefitting Harbor House, a shelter for those fleeing domestic violence.

Fine Arts Skin & Laser is working with Shy Cellars, Park Street Pizza, Breitenbach Winery, Mukha Cosmetics, Colorescience, Environ, Liv Calm massage services, The Head Shop beauty salon, Globody by Ariel, and musician Ren Rocks to create this amazing evening of self-care and fun.

The event is free for guests to attend, as long as they bring a donation for Harbor House. While monetary gifts are always appreciated, attendees are also encouraged to donate anything from household goods to personal care items. Suggested items include:

  • paper towels, toilet paper, and other paper goods

  • tampons, pads, and other feminine products

  • batteries, light bulbs, etc.

  • diapers, baby shampoo, and other infant care items

  • pain relievers, antibiotic creams, etc.

  • pillows, blankets, and sheets

  • towels, washcloths, and more

  • pencils, pens, papers, and school supplies

  • cleaning supplies

  • lamps and lampshades

  • crock pots, toasters, and other kitchen appliances

  • food staples

    • Dr. Hartman has suggested assembling a “Basket of Hope” filled with Mainstays brand items from Wal-Mart that total around $150 (or more!). For example, consider getting an extra large laundry basket and adding two bath towels, two washcloths, two dishtowels, a floor lamp, flatware, a plastic dish rack, a queen-sized sheet set, a kitchen gadget set, and a 16-piece Corelle dinnerware set.

    Remember that gift cards for gas, phone, or groceries can also be helpful.

    Donors can drop off larger items directly at Harbor House, such as beds and mattresses, dressers, tables, chairs, couches, TVs, vacuum cleaners, and more. Please arrange such donations ahead of time.

    As for the event itself, last year saw a “curl bar” from The Head Shop, wine tasting, live music, and specials on cosmetic services. This year’s event promises more of the same, plus new surprises. In addition to the free services available, guests will also be able to reserve an appointment for certain paid or pre-paid services.

    Girls’ Night for Good 2.0 is set up as an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Fine Arts Skin & Laser office: 335 Oxford St., Dover, Ohio. Attendees must RSVP. Get more information on the event at the Fine Arts Skin & Laser Facebook page.

    CONTACT:

    330.364.5656

    HAR-logo.jpg

    Del

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    08 Mar
    VWS
    Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
    92
    11 Mar
    VWS
    Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
    33
    09 Mar
    VWS
    Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
    31
    08 Mar
    VWS
    Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
    29
    08 Mar
     
    PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
    29
    08 Mar
    VELO
    Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
    29
    08 Mar
    VWS
    Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
    26
    08 Mar
    VWS
    EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
    25
    09 Mar
     
    Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
    22
    06 Mar
     
    Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
    20

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Sign Collaboration Agreement for MSI Testing with Immuno-Oncology Therapies
    2
    AzurRx BioPharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Americas Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association 2019 Annual Meeting
    3
    Bhang Corporation Announces Official Sponsorship of ICBC Barcelona After-Party Featuring Damian Marley
    4
    Guardant Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 12, 2019
    5
    Guardant Health to Present at the 39th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

    Latest news

    23:02
    Team, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
    22:59
    Bermuda industry groups defend “top-tier” reputation
    22:59
    Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of $500 Million Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027
    22:58
    OCP 2019: eSilicon to demonstrate 56G DSP SerDes over a 5-meter cable assembly in Samtec booth
    22:45
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NIO Inc. (NIO) and Encourages NIO Investors to Contact the Firm
    22:40
    Guaranteed Rate Appoints Charley Wickman as Executive Creative Director
    22:38
    Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against CenturyLink, Inc. and Certain Officers – CTL
    22:37
    The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    12 March 2019 23:19:44
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-13 00:19:44 - 2019-03-12 23:19:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY