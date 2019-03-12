Guaranteed Rate Appoints Charley Wickman as Executive Creative Director

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, has appointed Charley Wickman as Executive Creative Director.

“I look forward to collaborating with Charley as we communicate our differentiated value prop, while infusing the heart and soul of our entrepreneurial culture into our brand story,” said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Stephen Moffat.

In this new position, Wickman will oversee creative, including design, copy and brand-building.

“I’m excited to join the Guaranteed Rate marketing team and focus my energy on a company known for its innovative spirit and fearless approach,” said Wickman. “As a creative, Guaranteed Rate represents a huge opportunity to take what the organization is already doing well and push it to the next level.”

Wickman comes to Guaranteed Rate with a decorated 25-year history as an award-winning Executive Creative Director for Leo Burnett, where he led numerous iconic brands like Firestone, Hallmark, Marshalls and Allstate, including the Mayhem campaign.

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has delivered competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The Company introduced the market’s first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 330 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $19 billion in loans in 2018 alone. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, by offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: “Top Lender for Online Service” for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

Contact: Jennifer Zeidler

Guaranteed Rate

jennifer.zeidler@rate.com

312-379-3521

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e4a4ebc-f632-46cb-a8ab-f1edf955f01d