Home Point Financial Adds Key Hires to Correspondent Sales Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Financial Corporation (“Home Point”), a national mortgage originator and servicer, has announced a number of new hires in its Correspondent Lending channel. The moves, fueled by Home Point Financial’s continued growth and increased market share, will provide greater support for its Delegated Correspondent clients.

A number of new Correspondent Sales Managers have been added.  Mark Hayes will be responsible for Northern California, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Washington, reporting to Division Manager - Correspondent Lending Lori Jensen, as do Andy Gottman who covers Arkansas, Oklahoma and W. Texas, and Sharon Magnuson, whose territory includes Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Bob Reinagel has been added to the team as well, operating as a Sales Manager for the Gulf States, primarily covering Alabama and Mississippi, reporting to Division Manager - Correspondent Lending Michael Bender.  Brett Patterson has been hired to focus on large national institutional clients, reporting to Senior Managing Director - Correspondent Lending Steve Landes.

Rusty Leitzsey joins Home Point as its first-ever Business Development Manager, covering the entire East Division. He will be responsible for adding approved sellers to Home Point’s Delegated Correspondent client base.

Commenting on these new hires, Mr. Landes noted, "These new sales leaders add to what is already a strong, talented team. We continue to focus on responsible growth and providing our clients the support they need to maximize their production and profitability.”

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement – "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

For inquiries, please contact

Home Point Financial: 

Matt Goodman 

Email: information@homepointfinancial.com

