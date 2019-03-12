12/03/2019 13:34:45

Lift of Suspension in Artificial Solutions International AB at FNSE (82/19)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:

Artificial Solutions International AB, LEI: 5493000EWMS1UO6DL907

Instrument:

ASAI SE0012377802

Lifting reason:

With reference to the press release published by Artificial Solutions International AB on March 12, 2019 at 14:13 CET

Continuous trading with from:

March  13, 2019, with normal opening procedure and new ISIN code SE0012323756

Comments:

Order books have been flushed

Related instruments:

N/A

Contact details:

Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50

Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90

 

The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

