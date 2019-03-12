Noah Rosen joins ICMA-RC’s DCIO Sales Group

Washington, D.C., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC announced today that it added Noah Rosen as a Vice President of DCIO Institutional Sales. Rosen brings extensive experience building retirement plan investment sales organizations from the ground up. As director of Guggenheim Investments’ DCIO sales from 2016 to 2019, he led that firm’s entry into the retirement plan market. He will be overseeing sales in the Eastern half of the United States for ICMA-RC, with a focus on private sector retirement plans.

"We continue to build ICMA-RC’s institutional sales capabilities with a view toward expanding our presence in the corporate retirement plan market,” says Craig Lombardi, Managing Vice President of ICMA-RC’s Investment Only Sales Group. “Noah’s experience and relationships will provide a significant advantage as we market ICMA-RC’s innovative investment options."

Prior to Guggenheim, Rosen headed the DCIO group at Virtus Mutual Funds in Hartford, CT for five years. Earlier, he was a financial consultant with Morgan Stanley, a senior business development specialist with Continuum Financial and a retirement plan specialist with Fidelity Investments.

About Vantagepoint Funds

With assets totaling approximately $26.8 billion (as of December 31, 2018), the Vantagepoint Funds are collective investment trust funds (CITs) established and maintained by VantageTrust Company, LLC (VTC), a wholly owned subsidiary of ICMA-RC, a New Hampshire non-depository trust company and the sole trustee of these CITs. Vantagepoint Investment Advisors, LLC (VIA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICMA-RC, provides investment advisory and management services to VTC with respect to the Vantagepoint Funds. Certain Vantagepoint Funds invest in other funds managed and administered by VIA and ICMA-RC. Both VIA and ICMA-RC receive asset-based fees from such underlying funds in addition to the asset-based fees they receive from the Vantagepoint Funds.

Please see VIA’s Form ADV, available at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, for more information.

When Funds are marketed to institutional clients by our Defined Contribution Investment Only (DCIO) team, the Funds are offered by ICMA-RC Services, LLC (RC Services), an SEC registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm. RC Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICMA-RC and is an affiliate of VantageTrust Company, LLC and Vantagepoint Investment Advisers, LLC.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

