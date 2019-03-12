12/03/2019 18:14:56

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: S&P Global Ratings confirms the "BBB" rating on Bank Norwegian

S&P Global Ratings has today published an update on the rating of Bank Norwegian. S&P Global Ratings confirms the long-term rating of "BBB" and a short-term rating of "A-2", with a "negative outlook".

 

See attached news release from S&P Global Ratings.

 

Contact person:

CFO Pål Svenkerud; phone +47 93403904; psv@banknorwegian.no

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

