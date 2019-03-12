12/03/2019 18:21:47

NutraNomics (NNRX) Announces Participation in Utah Cann 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NutraNomics is proud to announce their participation as a Platinum level sponsor at Utah Cann 2019 (www.utahcann.com), Utah’s second annual Cannabis Business Conference and expo to be held May 10th & 11th, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah Cann endeavors to provide educational resources on all aspects of the cannabis industry, including scientific strides regarding medical benefits, agricultural and cultivation techniques, investment and business opportunities, and the rapidly shifting political landscape.

Utah Cann, a locally developed conference, is held in Salt Lake City - the hometown of NutraNomics. Following the passing of Proposition 2 in December of last year (a bill legalizing medical cannabis), Utah is now preparing for a medical cannabis program, to be fully integrated by 2021. The people of Utah have voted and established not only demand but a desire for a cannabis-based industry in the state.  

“As a nutraceutical and medical based company, NutraNomics is excited to help drive the education and propagation of cannabis education.  Sharing what we have learned in regard to innovative formulations in the hemp industry is the start of many contributions we will be making to the state,” according to Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NutraNomics. “We have been diligently working to bring responsible agricultural practices together with novel scientific approaches for the treatment of disease.  Seeds, Science, Solutions – that is our motto but also where the science-based inquiries begin for most research. If we are able to provide insight to not only the people but the decision makers, we are happy to do so.”

Dr. Tracy Holford, Chief Scientist at Tempus Bio Technologies, and Nutranomics science partner will also be presenting on a scientific panel at the event. "Nano-sized materials have been around since the Earth was formed.  What is new is our understanding of how beneficial nano-sized supplements are in helping effectively deliver elements with traditionally limited bioavailability," says Dr. Holford. "The term Nano and Nano sizing has been hijacked by the marketers to sell products regardless of reality.  Tempus Bio Technologies, with our partner NutraNomics, is striving to reclaim the term as an honest description of a product with proof of size, ingredients, and clinical efficacy as we strive to reformulate a series of Nutranomics winning formulations utilizing this proven strategy."

As a Platinum Sponsor, NutraNomics will be preparing keynote presentations and participating in other conference opportunities. NutraNomics’ goal is to not only educate the industry and the general public on the information they have acquired over the last year but to also maintain open discussions with patients who require specific treatment plans. As a burgeoning industry, hemp offers an unending opportunity to offer healthy, plant-based solutions to treatment of disease. NutraNomics strives to lead the industry in responsible application and integration of the untold power of cannabidiol and its entourage elements in the treatment of disease. 

