PCD Analogue Test bench for EMV® Contactless L1 v3.0 accredited by EMVCo

Tokyo, Japan, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV SÜD Japan Ltd. is pleased to announce the accreditation by EMVCo of their EMV PCD Contactless L1 test bench on version 3.0a of the specification, resulting in the possibility to offer debug services as well as Type Approval (activation planned on April 1st, subject to change based on EMVCo timeline) on this new release of the test plan. Among the major changes, this version of the specification includes a new antenna kit (comprised of EMV – TEST PICC 1, PICC 2 and PICC 3) to better ensure the compliance of a PCD tested against different form factors, load, or resonance frequency.

Analog and Digital testing are performed on an automated test bench, the accent being put on accuracy and speed. This is completed by Interoperability testing, a fully automated service also provided by TÜV SÜD Japan, for which the successful qualification was done Q2 2018.

This complete solution (Analog, Digital, Interoperability) will help manufacturers to confirm that their products will indeed operate as intended once they are deployed in the market.

TÜV SÜD, Japan’s first EMVCo accreditation laboratory, is known for its technical competence with about 20 years of experience as a testing laboratory in the payment systems market. Working closely with the major manufacturers of the Japanese industry, TÜV SÜD will now be able to provide an even stronger support to this market.

You can find further information regarding the services of TÜV SÜD in the field of terminal testing on https://www.tuv-sud.jp/jp-en/industry/telecoms-information-technology-1/payment-systems

(*)EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

