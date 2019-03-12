The Honorable David J. Shulkin, M.D., Joins ArmadaHealth Executive Committee

March 12, 2019 - Baltimore, Maryland - The Honorable David Shulkin, M.D., has joined the ArmadaHealth®Clinical Advisory Board as a Special Advisor to the Company.

Dr. Shulkin will be a featured keynote speaker at the World Health Care Congress (WHCC ) in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, April 28th, sponsored by ArmadaHealth. He will be interviewed by the healthcare journalist and Visiting Fellow at Robert J. Margolis Center for Health Policy, Duke University, Susan Dentzer, on the topic: Lessons for Leaders on How to Navigate Health Policy While Ensuring a Climate for Innovation in their Organizations.

Dr. Shulkin brings to ArmadaHealth a distinguished career of leadership and accomplishments through his many roles in health systems, academic institutions, clinical practice, and government service, highlighted by a demonstrated focus on quality in healthcare. Most recently, Dr. Shulkin served as Secretary of the Veterans Administration (V.A.) under President Donald Trump and as Under Secretary for Health, having been appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate under both administrations. Prior to appointments at the V.A., Dr. Shulkin was a widely respected healthcare executive having served as chief executive of leading hospitals and health systems including Beth Israel in New York City and Morristown Medical Center in northern New Jersey.

“Dr. Shulkin is a pioneer in leveraging quality to drive better outcomes,” commented Steve Schaefer, CEO of ArmadaHealth. “ArmadaHealth was created to address the fact that our healthcare eco-system lacks objective mechanisms to match physicians to the needs and preferences of consumers. With the lack of transparency about healthcare providers, consumers struggle to access the right care. Dr. Shulkin is helping us fix these problems. His dedication to our mission and extensive experience is a welcome and valuable addition.”

In the late 1990s, Dr. Shulkin founded and led DoctorQuality, an innovator in pay-for-performance, referred to as a Quality Benefit Management (QBM) company. It was one of the first consumer sources of information for quality and safety in healthcare. DoctorQuality also had a similar mission to ArmadaHealth, leveraging a data-intensive, quality-based platform to connect consumers to providers.

“I’m pleased to be working with ArmadaHealth and continuing my professional goal of helping empower consumers with tools to obtain high quality healthcare,” commented Dr. Shulkin.

In addition to his esteemed career as a health system leader, Dr. Shulkin has also held numerous clinical leadership roles including the Chief Medical Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University Hospital, and the Medical College of Pennsylvania Hospital. Dr. Shulkin has held academic positions including the Chairman of Medicine and Vice Dean at Drexel University School of Medicine. He continues to work with academia, health systems and healthcare companies to provide guidance in national health policy and strategy.

