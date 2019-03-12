The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

COLUMBIA, Md., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXF) announced today that, at its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, stockholders (i) re-elected Claudio X. Gonzalez, Edward P. Djerejian and Alberto Osorio as Class II Directors of the Fund for a three-year term expiring in 2022 and (ii) soundly rejected the stockholder’s proposal to terminate the Investment Advisory Agreement between Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. and the Fund, such proposal receiving only 1,979,870 shares voted “For,” equivalent to approximately 13% of the Fund’s outstanding shares.

Regarding the election of the Fund´s Class II Directors, the results of the Annual Meeting were as follows*:

For % Outstanding % of Voted Withheld % Outstanding % of Voted Edward P. Djerejian 12,169,331 81.10% 92.32% 1,012,068 6.74% 7.68% Claudio X. Gonzalez 10,691,533 71.25% 81.11% 2,489,867 16.59% 18.89% Alberto Osorio 12,231,962 81.52% 92.80% 949,438 6.33% 7.20%

*There were no abstentions or broker non-votes with regard to the election of the Fund’s Class II Directors.

For further information, contact the Fund’s Investor Relations office at +52-55-9138-3350, or by email at investor-relations@themexicofund.com.

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the risks and uncertainties described in the Fund’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by The Mexico Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

Contact: Alberto Gómez Pimienta The Mexico Fund, Inc. +52-55-9138-3350 Contact: Patricia Baronowski Pristine Advisers, LLC (631) 756-2486