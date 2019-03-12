12/03/2019 22:37:10

The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

COLUMBIA, Md., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXF) announced today that, at its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, stockholders (i) re-elected Claudio X. Gonzalez, Edward P. Djerejian and Alberto Osorio as Class II Directors of the Fund for a three-year term expiring in 2022 and (ii) soundly rejected the stockholder’s proposal to terminate the Investment Advisory Agreement between Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. and the Fund, such proposal receiving only 1,979,870 shares voted “For,” equivalent to approximately 13% of the Fund’s outstanding shares.

Regarding the election of the Fund´s Class II Directors, the results of the Annual Meeting were as follows*:

 

For

%

Outstanding

% of

Voted

Withheld

%

Outstanding

% of Voted

Edward P. Djerejian12,169,33181.10%92.32%1,012,0686.74%7.68%
Claudio X. Gonzalez10,691,53371.25%81.11%2,489,86716.59%18.89%
Alberto Osorio12,231,96281.52%92.80%949,4386.33%7.20%

*There were no abstentions or broker non-votes with regard to the election of the Fund’s Class II Directors.  

For further information, contact the Fund’s Investor Relations office at +52-55-9138-3350, or by email at investor-relations@themexicofund.com. 

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the risks and uncertainties described in the Fund’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by The Mexico Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

Contact:

 

Alberto Gómez Pimienta

The Mexico Fund, Inc.

 

+52-55-9138-3350

     

Contact:

 

Patricia Baronowski

Pristine Advisers, LLC

 

(631) 756-2486

logo-themexico.jpg

Related content
22:26 - 
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces Expense Limitation Arra..
31 Jan - 
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Pays Distribution
10 Dec - 
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:37 MXF
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders
22:26 MXF
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces Expense Limitation Arrangement
31 Jan MXF
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Pays Distribution
10 Dec MXF
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution
25 Oct MXF
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Pays Distribution
24 Sep MXF
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Distribution and Declares Distribution
26 Jul MXF
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Pays Distribution
11 Jun MXF
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution
27 Apr MXF
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Pays Distribution

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Sign Collaboration Agreement for MSI Testing with Immuno-Oncology Therapies
2
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Americas Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association 2019 Annual Meeting
3
Bhang Corporation Announces Official Sponsorship of ICBC Barcelona After-Party Featuring Damian Marley
4
Guardant Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 12, 2019
5
Guardant Health to Present at the 39th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Related stock quotes

Mexico Fund Inc (The) 14.05 0.7% Stock price increasing

Latest news

23:13
Interblock Gaming Promotes Michael Hu to President of Asia Pacific
23:02
Team, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
22:59
Bermuda industry groups defend “top-tier” reputation
22:59
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of $500 Million Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027
22:58
OCP 2019: eSilicon to demonstrate 56G DSP SerDes over a 5-meter cable assembly in Samtec booth
22:45
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NIO Inc. (NIO) and Encourages NIO Investors to Contact the Firm
22:40
Guaranteed Rate Appoints Charley Wickman as Executive Creative Director
22:38
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against CenturyLink, Inc. and Certain Officers – CTL

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 March 2019 23:33:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-13 00:33:26 - 2019-03-12 23:33:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY