World’s Largest Korean Pop Music and Culture Convention - KCON USA - To Take Place in New York on July 6-7 and Los Angeles on August 15-18

KCON New York Expands and Moves to The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, and Javits Center

KCON Los Angeles Grows to Four Days for the First Time Ever

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, KCON USA has announced the dates and locations of this year’s KCON New York and KCON Los Angeles events. KCON New York will take place for the first time in Manhattan with two concerts at the legendary venue Madison Square Garden and a Korean pop culture convention during the day at the Javits Center on July 6th and 7th. KCON Los Angeles will take place August 15th through the 18th and will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center and STAPLES Center.

KCON is the world’s largest Korean pop music and culture convention featuring Korean music, Korean food, Korean beauty products and, new this year, Korean lifestyle. KCON will continue to provide an unprecedented amount of access to the artists and influencers that fans cannot experience elsewhere, making KCON a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

As KCON NY grows into a larger venue, KCON is getting bigger too. For the first time ever, KCON LA will run for four days (as opposed to three days in the past). This means extended programming and shows to be announced in the coming months.

Last year’s KCON broke records with over 94,000 fans in attendance at KCON LA. KCON 2018 USA closed out the summer with a combined total of 147,000 attendees for its two U.S. events in 2018. KCON 2018 delivered on its signature goal of bringing fans closer to their favorite stars adding in programming that in addition to the concert, gave fans over 20 opportunities per day to engage and interact face-to-face with the biggest performing stars of the weekend. These included the newly added STAR LIVE TALK, a live talk show on the KCON stage, and STAR SQUARE, a once-in-a-lifetime selfie opportunity with the stars. KLUB KCON, a dance night featuring line-up artists before the event kicked off, and ARTISTS ENGAGEMENTS, the ever-popular meet & greet sessions, returned to the convention line-up as well. KCON also debuted SUPER ROOKIE SHOWCASE, featuring up and coming acts, and BEAUTY IT UP where artists shared their beauty secrets.

More information including lineup, ticket sales date and program details will be announced soon. For up to date news follow @KCONUSA and join the conversation using #KCON19NY and #KCON19LA. More info at KCONUSA.com

KCON is produced by CJ ENM, Asia’s leading entertainment and merchandising company, and its global music channel, Mnet.

ABOUT KCON USA

KCON USA (kconusa.com) is the largest fan festival dedicated to every aspect of Korean pop culture (aka Hallyu). The convention and concert franchise launched in 2012, attracting more than 12,000 fans, and has grown each year, with 147,000 attendees for KCON events in New York and Los Angeles in 2018. KCON USA is now an established annual celebration in Los Angeles and New York as is the flagship event for American fans of KOREAN music, food, beauty and more, providing the largest forum for fans to directly connect with each other, as well as with artists and professionals from across the Korean entertainment industry. Since its inception, the brand has expanded internationally, with KCON festivals taking place in LA (USA), New York (USA), Tokyo (Japan), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Paris (France), Mexico City (Mexico), and Sydney (Australia)

ABOUT CJ ENM CJ ENM is Asia’s leading entertainment and merchandising company headquartered in Seoul, Korea. As of July 1, 2018, CJ E&M merged with CJ Group’s home shopping and e-commerce subsidiary CJ O Shopping to become CJ ENM. Its entertainment division has five main business units - broadcast, film (CJ Entertainment), music, live entertainment and animation. CJ has been contributing to promote Korean culture around the world, through the company's 'One Source, Multi-Content' strategy. As a trend leader in Asia, it has produced and distributed various popular content, some of which include Asia’s largest music awards Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), leading Hallyu convention KCON, Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, record-breaking box office hits Roaring Currents, Ode to My Father and Veteran, along with sought-after television series such as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Youn's Kitchen, Super Star K, Show Me the Money and Produce 101. For more information, please visit: https://www.cjenm.com

