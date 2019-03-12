12/03/2019 13:50:25

World’s Largest Korean Pop Music and Culture Convention - KCON USA - To Take Place in New York on July 6-7 and Los Angeles on August 15-18

KCON New York Expands and Moves to The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, and Javits Center

KCON Los Angeles Grows to Four Days for the First Time Ever

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, KCON USA has announced the dates and locations of this year’s KCON New York and KCON Los Angeles events. KCON New York will take place for the first time in Manhattan with two concerts at the legendary venue Madison Square Garden and a Korean pop culture convention during the day at the Javits Center on July 6th and 7th. KCON Los Angeles will take place August 15th through the 18th and will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center and STAPLES Center.

KCON is the world’s largest Korean pop music and culture convention featuring Korean music, Korean food, Korean beauty products and, new this year, Korean lifestyle. KCON will continue to provide an unprecedented amount of access to the artists and influencers that fans cannot experience elsewhere, making KCON a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

As KCON NY grows into a larger venue, KCON is getting bigger too. For the first time ever, KCON LA will run for four days (as opposed to three days in the past). This means extended programming and shows to be announced in the coming months.

Last year’s KCON broke records with over 94,000 fans in attendance at KCON LA. KCON 2018 USA closed out the summer with a combined total of 147,000 attendees for its two U.S. events in 2018. KCON 2018 delivered on its signature goal of bringing fans closer to their favorite stars adding in programming that in addition to the concert, gave fans over 20 opportunities per day to engage and interact face-to-face with the biggest performing stars of the weekend. These included the newly added STAR LIVE TALK, a live talk show on the KCON stage, and STAR SQUARE, a once-in-a-lifetime selfie opportunity with the stars. KLUB KCON, a dance night featuring line-up artists before the event kicked off, and ARTISTS ENGAGEMENTS, the ever-popular meet & greet sessions, returned to the convention line-up as well. KCON also debuted SUPER ROOKIE SHOWCASE, featuring up and coming acts, and BEAUTY IT UP where artists shared their beauty secrets.

More information including lineup, ticket sales date and program details will be announced soon. For up to date news follow @KCONUSA and join the conversation using #KCON19NY and #KCON19LA. More info at KCONUSA.com

KCON is produced by CJ ENM, Asia’s leading entertainment and merchandising company, and its global music channel, Mnet.

ABOUT KCON USA

KCON USA (kconusa.com) is the largest fan festival dedicated to every aspect of Korean pop culture (aka Hallyu). The convention and concert franchise launched in 2012, attracting more than 12,000 fans, and has grown each year, with 147,000 attendees for KCON events in New York and Los Angeles in 2018. KCON USA is now an established annual celebration in Los Angeles and New York as is the flagship event for American fans of KOREAN music, food, beauty and more, providing the largest forum for fans to directly connect with each other, as well as with artists and professionals from across the Korean entertainment industry. Since its inception, the brand has expanded internationally, with KCON festivals taking place in LA (USA), New York (USA), Tokyo (Japan), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Paris (France), Mexico City (Mexico), and Sydney (Australia)

ABOUT CJ ENM

CJ ENM is Asia’s leading entertainment and merchandising company headquartered in Seoul, Korea. As of July 1, 2018, CJ E&M merged with CJ Group’s home shopping and e-commerce subsidiary CJ O Shopping to become CJ ENM. Its entertainment division has five main business units - broadcast, film (CJ Entertainment), music, live entertainment and animation. CJ has been contributing to promote Korean culture around the world, through the company's 'One Source, Multi-Content' strategy. As a trend leader in Asia, it has produced and distributed various popular content, some of which include Asia’s largest music awards Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), leading Hallyu convention KCON, Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, record-breaking box office hits Roaring CurrentsOde to My Father and Veteran, along with sought-after television series such as Guardian: The Lonely and Great GodYoun's KitchenSuper Star K, Show Me the Money and Produce 101. For more information, please visit: https://www.cjenm.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Los Angeles-Based

Kevin Broderick | Mary Hong

The Lippin Group

323-965-1990

kevin@lippingroup.com | mhong@lippingroup.com

New York-Based

Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group

212-986-7080

matt@lippingroup.com

MSG Entertainment logo

Related content
28 Feb - 
Madison Square Garden and CLEAR Launch Frictionless Acc..
19 Feb - 
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shle..
13 Feb - 
Counter Logic Gaming and Newegg Announce Marketing Part..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:50 MSG
World’s Largest Korean Pop Music and Culture Convention - KCON USA - To Take Place in New York on July 6-7 and Los Angeles on August 15-18
28 Feb MSG
Madison Square Garden and CLEAR Launch Frictionless Access for Fans at the World’s Most Famous Arena
19 Feb MSG
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines
13 Feb MSG
Counter Logic Gaming and Newegg Announce Marketing Partnership
01 Feb MSG
The Madison Square Garden Company Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
22 Jan MSG
Boston Calling 2019 Announces Day-To-Day Lineup and Single Day Tickets
22 Jan MSG
The Madison Square Garden Company to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call
10 Jan MSG
Boston Calling Music Festival Unveils 2019 Lineup, Celebrating its 10th Edition!
18 Dec MSG
TV Personality and Millennial Money Expert Nicole Lapin Launches THE MONEY SCHOOL Online Course
17 Dec MSG
Statement From Jim Dolan

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pfenex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides Business Update
2
Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Sign Collaboration Agreement for MSI Testing with Immuno-Oncology Therapies
3
Dealing in Shares
4
End of Day
5
Delisting of Securities of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Warrant, Reebonz Holding Limited Warrant, Real Goods Solar, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., and Yulong Eco-Materials Limited from The Nasdaq Stock Market

Related stock quotes

The Madison Square Garde.. 297.81 0.2% Stock price increasing

Latest news

14:08
No Residents Harmed in Fire at Chardonnay at Wells Branch
14:06
Admission to trading of Ascelia Pharma AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (32/19)
14:00
JAGGAER Launches World’s First Artificial Intelligence-based On Time Delivery Predictor
13:57
Home Point Financial Adds Key Hires to Correspondent Sales Team
13:51
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13:50
World’s Largest Korean Pop Music and Culture Convention - KCON USA - To Take Place in New York on July 6-7 and Los Angeles on August 15-18
13:49
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 March 2019 14:25:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-12 15:25:27 - 2019-03-12 14:25:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY