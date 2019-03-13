Achaogen to Host Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Financial Results on March 28, 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achaogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKAO), a biopharmaceutical company discovering, developing and commercializing innovative antibacterial agents to address multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, March 28, 2019 after the open of financial markets. Following the results announcement, company management will host a conference call and webcast discussion of the results and provide a general corporate update. Access to the event can be obtained as follows:

LIVE access on Thursday, March 28, 2019

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Telephone 800-347-6311 (domestic) or 323-994-2131 (international); conference ID 3056397

Webcast available at https://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133623

REPLAY access

Telephone replay will be available for 30 days beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 28 by calling 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international); conference ID 3056397

Webcast replay will be available on the Achaogen website at www.achaogen.com and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation

About Achaogen

Achaogen is a biopharmaceutical company passionately committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative antibacterial treatments for MDR gram negative infections. Achaogen’s first commercial product is ZEMDRI, for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis. The Achaogen ZEMDRI program was funded in part with federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company is currently developing C-Scape, an orally administered beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination, which is also supported by BARDA. C-Scape is investigational, has not been determined to be safe or efficacious, and has not been approved for commercialization. For more information, visit the Achaogen website at www.achaogen.com .

