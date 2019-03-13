ALYI – Alternet Systems Hemp Energy Storage Technology Gets Media Attention

DALLAS, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) is getting noticed for its hemp energy storage initiative. The legalization of recreation marijuana last year in Canada has moved cannabis into the investment news limelight. The legalization of hemp farming in the United States under the 2018 Farm Act is likely to be an even bigger market mover. Cannabis, particularly hemp has far more commercial value than recreational or medicinal uses. ALYI’s hemp energy storage is one of the many commercial opportunities for legal hemp. Here are some of the recent articles on ALYI’s hemp energy storage technology initiative:

ENERGY STORAGE IS BEING MADE CHEAPER WITH HEMP WASTE

US LICENSE TO GROW HEMP TO FUEL HEMP ENERGY STORAGE RESEARCH FACILITY

GLOBAL ENERGY STORAGE MARKET FORECAST TO RISE FROM FIVE GIGAWATT-HOURS LAST YEAR TO MORE THAN 300 GW HOURS BY 2030

The company recently announced securing acreage in New York to grow and house the facility where hemp bast will be harvested for conducting further research within in the company’s hemp energy storage imitative. ALYI launched its hemp energy storage initiative late last year when the company brought Clarkson University Professor David Mitlin on board to lead a hemp energy storage initiative. Mitlin has successfully used hemp bast - the fiber left over from processing hemp - to construct carbon nanosheets that compete with, and in some respects, outperform the supercapacitor performance derived from more typical graphene nanosheets. Mitlin holds a US patent for his proprietary hemp energy storage technology.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance forecasts that the global energy storage market will “double six times” from 2017 levels to 2030, from than 5 gigawatt-hours last year, to more than 300 gigawatt-hours and 125 gigawatts of capacity by 2030. An estimated $103 billion will be invested in energy storage over that time period. ALYI management believes hemp energy storage is a strong candidate for receiving a fair portion of the anticipated investment.

Research Report Speculative Buy Rating And $0.09 Target PPS

Goldman Small Cap Research recently issued a research report update on the Company. The report confirms a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.09. The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of Alternet's new strategy, new orders, and upcoming milestones. To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com/research-update or https://www.GoldmanResearch.com.

ALYI is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. ALYI has recently announced $2 million in orders of its Revolt Electric Motorcycles. ALYI also recently brought Clarkson University Professor David Mitlin on board to lead a hemp energy storage initiative. Mitlin has successfully used hemp bast - the fiber left over from processing hemp - to construct carbon nanosheets that compete with, and in some respects, outperform the supercapacitor performance derived from more typical graphene nanosheets. Mitlin holds a US patent for his proprietary hemp energy storage technology.

For more information, please visit: https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

