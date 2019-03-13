13/03/2019 11:05:00

Assembly Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 HBV Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced that Derek Small, Assembly’s President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Jefferies 2019 HBV Summit on Monday, March 18, 2019 in New York.

A webcast of the HBV Summit will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.assemblybio.com.

           

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live synthetic biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP banking and production, and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL® technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Contacts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

Investors:

Lauren Glaser

(415) 521-3828

lglaser@assemblybio.com 

Assembly Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 HBV Summit
