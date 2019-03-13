13/03/2019 20:05:00

Avedro, Inc. Announces Appointment of Patrick B. Jacques as Vice President of Sales

WALTHAM, Mass., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avedro, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDR) (“Avedro”), a leading commercial-stage ophthalmic medical technology company focused on treating corneal ectatic disorders and improving vision to reduce dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses, today announced the appointment of Patrick B. Jacques as Vice President of Sales, effective immediately. Reporting to James Schuermann, Avedro’s Chief Business Officer, Mr. Jacques will be responsible for directing Avedro’s U.S. sales strategy, building relationships with clinicians and other key partners, and contributing to Avedro’s marketing programs.

Mr. Jacques brings more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience across various segments in ophthalmology and optometry to Avedro. Mr. Jacques began his career with SPS Medical Supply and held roles of increasing responsibility with Briot/Buchman and Advanced Medical Optics.  At Abbott Medical Optics, he managed the sales organization for their refractive laser business in the Western United States. Most recently at AcuFocus, which transacted the KAMRA inlay business to CorneaGen in 2018, he was responsible for the domestic launch of the corneal inlay product for presbyopia and for building the company’s field commercial organization.

“We are pleased to welcome Patrick to Avedro to lead our sales efforts in the United States,” said Reza Zadno, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avedro. “Patrick is a seasoned sales leader with a track record of successfully driving adoption of new ophthalmic technologies. We are confident that our Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform coupled with our talented and experienced team will grow our leadership position in the treatment of progressive keratoconus and expand treatment capabilities to address additional conditions, such as refractive disorders.”

“I am very excited to be joining Avedro at such a pivotal time in the company’s history.  Avedro has made significant progress with reimbursement, earning a unique J code from CMS and securing positive coverage from America’s largest national commercial payers, facilitating access to approximately 95 percent of our estimated total U.S. addressable market. I am looking forward to working with my network of refractive ophthalmic customers to accelerate adoption of FDA approved cross-linking in the United States and help more patients with this sight-threatening disease,” said Mr. Jacques.

About Avedro, Inc.

Avedro is a leading commercial-stage ophthalmic medical technology company focused on treating corneal ectatic disorders and improving vision to reduce dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses. Avedro’s proprietary Corneal Remodeling Platform is designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea utilizing corneal cross-linking in minimally invasive and non-invasive outpatient procedures to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. The Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform is comprised of Avedro’s KXL and Mosaic systems, each of which delivers ultraviolet A light, and a suite of proprietary single-use riboflavin drug formulations, which, when applied together to the cornea, induce a biochemical reaction called corneal collagen cross-linking.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but are not limited to, statements about the market opportunity for the Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform and the rate of adoption of FDA approved cross-linking procedures. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties and other important factors, any of which could cause Avedro’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Avedro’s prospectus dated February 13, 2019 filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Avedro’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Avedro undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

