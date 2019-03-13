13/03/2019 11:14:00

BenchPrep CEO Ashish Rangnekar to Lead Panel with AAMC, CompTIA, GMAC, and HRCI at ATP Innovations in Testing 2019 Conference

CHICAGO, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, the advanced online learning platform provider for education and training organizations, announced today that its CEO, Ashish Rangnekar, will lead a 90-minute panel at the 2019 ATP Innovations in Testing conference taking place March 17-20, 2019 in Orlando, FL. The panelists include Leslie de Leon, Director of Preparation Products, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC); Tom Reilly, Vice President of Learning, Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA); Manish Dharia, Director, Product Development, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC); and Stephanie Runyan, Director, Product Development, HR Certification Institute (HRCI).

The session, “Time to Realign: Adapt to the New World of Learning,” will delve into how today’s learning program strategies are aligning with the modern learner and their learning preferences. Attendees will learn how AAMC, CompTIA, GMAC, and HRCI evolved their product portfolios to adapt to the new world of learning, and hear about the results they have been able to achieve.

“The learning landscape is constantly changing, requiring organizations to reassess their product portfolio and evaluate whether they are meeting the needs of their learners,” said Ashish Rangnekar, co-founder and CEO of BenchPrep. “I’m excited to lead this important discussion and highlight the amazing stories of how these four executives worked to grow their digital learning programs to meet the needs of both organizations and their learners.” 

“All you have to do is look at the new titles out there today in our industry, from Chief Experience Officer to Head of Talent, to see that HR is evolving into a central and valuable role for organizations today,” said Stephanie Runyan, Director, Product Development, HRCI. “Ensuring we are delivering a powerful learning experience so that we can develop the next generation of HR talent is of paramount importance, and I’m excited to share our digital transformation story.”

Since 2000, ATP has hosted the Innovations in Testing Conference to bring together professionals from every facet of the assessment industry. The conference will focus on how the industry can challenge the status quo, transform traditional ways of thinking about measurement, and evolve the world of testing.

To learn more about BenchPrep, please visit: benchprep.com

About BenchPrep

Based in Chicago, BenchPrep enables the world's leading education, training, and assessment companies build and deliver best-in-class online learning programs. The Company’s innovative enterprise SaaS learner success solutions incorporate the latest in learner-centered technology, including personalization, gamification, data science, usability, and omni-channel delivery. Customers include ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Institute for Supply Management, ASCM, ProLiteracy, AIA, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, OnCourse Learning, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. More than 4 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com.

