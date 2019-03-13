13/03/2019 20:05:00

Caladrius Biosciences to Host 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative products that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses and with a focus on select cardiovascular indications, announces that the Company will release financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 after close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Caladrius’ management will host a conference call for the investment community beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 14, 2019 to discuss the financial results, provide a company update and answer questions.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (866) 595-8403 (domestic) or (706) 758-9979 (international), using the conference ID number: 2168777. The conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed from the Company’s website at www.caladrius.com/investors/news-events.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call or webcast, an audio recording of the call will be available for replay approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 21, 2019. To access the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and provide conference ID number: 2168777.  

A webcast replay of the conference call will remain available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative products that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. The Company’s goal is to build a broad portfolio of novel and versatile products that address important unmet medical needs. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34 cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of SAKIGAKE designation, in Phase 2 testing in Japan and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS14-CMD, in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14-NORDA (formerly CLBS14-RfA) in late-stage development for no option refractory disabling angina for which it has received RMAT designation. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

John Menditto

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: +1-908-842-0084

Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

