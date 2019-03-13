13/03/2019 13:35:00

CannabisNewsWire Re-Engaged to Serve as Official Newswire for Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces it will once again partner with leading financial media outlet Benzinga to serve as the official newswire and media sponsor for its Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place April 17-18, 2019, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Ontario.

“We were very pleased with our recent successful partnership at the second Cannabis Capital Conference held earlier this year in Miami,” said Hannah Genig, Event Content Producer for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. “CNW delivered an impressive lineup of press releases and syndicated articles as they publicized the Cannabis Capital Conference while also providing additional exposure for participants. We are thrilled to once again work with CannabisNewsWire in heightening the visibility of our April event in Toronto.”

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is a premier gathering for North America’s cannabis entrepreneurs and investors, offering unparalleled access and interaction for the entrepreneurs who are building North America’s future industry-leading cannabis companies and the investors whose capital can make that happen. Participants at the conference will benefit from two full days of invaluable networking opportunities, investor presentations, panel discussions, lightning rounds, keynote addresses and much more.

“The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is one of the most auspicious gatherings in the cannabis space, and CannabisNewsWire is excited to be partnering with its organizers once again,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director of CannabisNewsWire. “This premier conference attracts North America’s leading cannabis innovators, investors and entrepreneurs. Attending and networking among these great men and women, while working to promote this industry and its key players, is a true privilege.”

For additional information about the Cannabis Capital Conference, please visit https://www.benzingacannabisconference.com/.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://CNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
92
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
29
08 Mar
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
29
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
26
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 028-2019 Misbranding
2
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
Aptose Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
4
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. – SYNH
5
Bermuda industry groups defend “top-tier” reputation

Latest news

14:00
New study finds significant differences in how various adaptive servo ventilation (ASV) devices treat complex sleep apnea
14:00
Information delivered by Šiaulių Bankas at the webinar regarding financial results for the year 2018 and presentation of its future plans
14:00
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q1 2019 Operating Results
14:00
Connor, Clark and Lunn Selects SimCorp Coric to Deliver a Clients Communications Platform for Growth
13:54
Last day of trading in equity right of Agromino A/S (85/19)
13:50
Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend
13:46
Net Asset Value(s)
13:44
Net Asset Value(s)
13:44
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 March 2019 14:18:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-13 15:18:28 - 2019-03-13 14:18:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY