CannabisNewsWire Re-Engaged to Serve as Official Newswire for Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces it will once again partner with leading financial media outlet Benzinga to serve as the official newswire and media sponsor for its Cannabis Capital Conference , taking place April 17-18, 2019, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Ontario.

“We were very pleased with our recent successful partnership at the second Cannabis Capital Conference held earlier this year in Miami,” said Hannah Genig, Event Content Producer for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. “CNW delivered an impressive lineup of press releases and syndicated articles as they publicized the Cannabis Capital Conference while also providing additional exposure for participants. We are thrilled to once again work with CannabisNewsWire in heightening the visibility of our April event in Toronto.”

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is a premier gathering for North America’s cannabis entrepreneurs and investors, offering unparalleled access and interaction for the entrepreneurs who are building North America’s future industry-leading cannabis companies and the investors whose capital can make that happen. Participants at the conference will benefit from two full days of invaluable networking opportunities, investor presentations, panel discussions, lightning rounds, keynote addresses and much more.

“The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is one of the most auspicious gatherings in the cannabis space, and CannabisNewsWire is excited to be partnering with its organizers once again,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director of CannabisNewsWire. “This premier conference attracts North America’s leading cannabis innovators, investors and entrepreneurs. Attending and networking among these great men and women, while working to promote this industry and its key players, is a true privilege.”

For additional information about the Cannabis Capital Conference, please visit https://www.benzingacannabisconference.com/.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

