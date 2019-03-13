Cobalt Boats Wins 2019 Innovation Award at Miami International Boat Show With Its New Model A29 Compact Yacht

NEODESHA, Kan., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has been honored for its forward-thinking approach to enhancing the boating experience, winning the 2019 Innovation Award in the Cuddy Cabin and Bowrider Boats category at the Miami International Boat Show. Competing in a field of 66 new products, Cobalt earned a win with the introduction of its Model A29, a compact yacht that incorporates a host of advanced technology and day-boat convenience features. The award, co-sponsored by the NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI), was given by a committee of eight judges who perform year-round marine product testing. Alan Wendt, the judging committee co-chair, cited in particular the A29’s new fully powered, patent-pending Splash & Stow inflatables management system (IMS), along with its high-tech Medallion vessel control system. Enabling owners to readily deploy, retrieve and store their water recreation devices, the built-in Splash & Stow system is a convenient way for boating enthusiasts to enjoy the latest generation of inflatable rafts, paddleboards and floating cabanas.

“We’re pleased that the industry has recognized our efforts to make boating more relaxing and enjoyable,” said Paxson St. Clair, Cobalt’s President. “The judges clearly saw that, in addition to representing our usual high level of quality, performance, beauty and customer-centric luxury, the A29 signals a new direction in boating innovation, especially with its advanced operating technology and such usable features as our exciting new Splash & Stow recreational feature,” he added.

Available later in 2019, the Model A29 may be ordered through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt: Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

