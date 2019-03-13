13/03/2019 05:00:00

Data Facts Expands Background Screening Sales Team with Industry Veteran

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of national and international background screening solutions, announces the continued expansion of their sales team with the addition of seasoned background screening veteran Jared Alexander as the company’s newest Senior National Account Executive.

Jared is well-known in the Background Screening industry. With 12 years of sales experience within the industry, he has a proven track record of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry luminaries. He has excelled at providing solutions for large healthcare clients.

“With the addition of a seasoned sales expert like Jared, Data Facts is excited to continue broadening our reach while serving the needs of our clients via a knowledgeable, experienced sales team,” said Julie Henderson, Sales Director for the Data Facts Background Screening Division. “Jared will be a tremendous leader for our company.”

Jared is ready to tackle his new role. “Data Facts is a great company that’s on the move. I’m happy to be part of such an awesome team and know we can continue pushing Data Facts forward. My background has helped me gain a tremendous amount of insight and it is invigorating to meet this new challenge.”

Jared will be responsible for expanding Data Facts’ footprint by further developing key clients in Michigan and across the U.S. with a special focus on the healthcare industry.

About Data Facts

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to Human Resource professionals, enabling them to reach sound hiring decisions. The company stays at the forefront of its industries by cultivating strong client relationships, providing accurate and thorough information, investing in innovative technology, and adhering to strict standards of industry compliance and regulations. 

The company holds a National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) accreditation, sustains a SOC 2 certification, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business, and in 2018 was ranked by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider.  

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, visit the company website, follow them on Twitter at @dfscreening, connect with them on LinkedIn, and subscribe to their background screening blog.

