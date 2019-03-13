13/03/2019 17:49:18

Designated person notification

Luxembourg, 13 March 2019 - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on ArcelorMittal’s web site www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Share Transactions by Management: 

https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/corporate-governance/share-transactions.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people

use in their

everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world’s five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:

https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

 

 

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations

 
  
Europe+44 20 7543 1156
Americas+1 312 899 3985
Retail+44 20 7543 1156
SRI+44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit+33 171 921 026
  
  

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications

 
 

E-mail:

 

press@arcelormittal.com

Phone:+442076297988
  
  

ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications

 
  
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419
  
  
  

logo.jpg

Related content
07 Mar - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind ArcelorMit..
07 Mar - 
ArcelorMittal announces pricing of Bond Issue
06 Mar - 
ArcelorMittal Announces Launch of Bond Issue
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:49 MT
Designated person notification
07 Mar MYGN
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind ArcelorMittal, Cohen & Steers, Myriad Genetics, Lexington Realty Trust, NorthWestern, and Chesapeake Utilities — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
28 Feb MT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ArcelorMittal – MT
25 Feb MT
Research Report Identifies Wolverine World Wide, Viking Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, ArcelorMittal, Delphi Technologies, and Unit with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
12 Feb MT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of ArcelorMittal (MT)
13 Nov MT
Designated person notification
02 Nov MT
ArcelorMittal reaches agreement with Liberty House for the sale of finishing lines in Dudelange and Liège
01 Nov MT
ArcelorMittal reports third quarter 2018 and nine months 2018 results
01 Nov MT
ArcelorMittal completes transaction to acquire Ilva S.p.A. and launches ArcelorMittal Italia
26 Oct MT
Recent Analysis Shows ArcelorMittal, Signet Jewelers, American Midstream Partners, LP, Ocean Rig UDW, Bonanza Creek Energy, and Omega Healthcare Investors Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 028-2019 Misbranding
2
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
Aptose Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
4
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. – SYNH
5
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Arcelor Mittal NY Regist.. 21.93 1.2% Stock price increasing
Arcelormittal SA 19,32 0.3% Stock price increasing

Latest news

18:12
Alphaserve Technologies CEO to Speak at Upcoming Events About Innovation, AI and RPA
18:09
Danone: Danone publishes its 2018 Registration Document
18:00
Sompo International Welcomes Steven Grippo to Lead U.S. Architects & Engineers Insurance Unit
17:54
Berry Petroleum Announces Amendment of Shelf Registration to Update for Form 10-K Information
17:54
Meet the iTrade Blockchain, the Food Supply Chain’s No-Nonsense, Homegrown Blockchain
17:50
LifeVantage to Present at the ROTH Conference 2019
17:49
Designated person notification
17:46
Transaction in Own Shares
17:40
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 March 2019 18:30:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-13 19:30:09 - 2019-03-13 18:30:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY