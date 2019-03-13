13/03/2019 10:52:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 13

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NameMark Dampier

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameInvesco Income Growth Trust plc
b)LEI549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 25p each

 

GB0003585725

b)Nature of the transactionMarket Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.6091,904

d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

As per c) above

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-03-13

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Del

#

