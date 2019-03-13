Efecte Plc -- Managers transactions -- 13.3.2019 at 10.30
Efecte Plc - Managers Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Schneider, Peter
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Efecte
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20190313075518_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-03-12
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 870 Unit price: 4.73 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.7391 EUR
Additional information:
Efecte Plc, Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel +358 50 306 9913
Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 +358 40 579 6210
logo1.jpg