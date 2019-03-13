13/03/2019 08:30:00

Efecte Plc -- Managers transactions -- 13.3.2019 at 10.30

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Schneider, Peter

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Efecte

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20190313075518_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-03-12

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 870 Unit price: 4.73 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.7391 EUR

Additional information:

Efecte Plc, Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel +358 50 306 9913

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 +358 40 579 6210

