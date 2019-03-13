13/03/2019 22:40:14

EIM: AGM 2019 final agenda and proposals

Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals from the Board of Directors for the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 28 March 2019 at 16:00 (GMT) at the Company's headquarters, Korngarðar 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.eimskip.is/investors/agm

Attachment

EIM_AGM 2019_Final Agenda and Proposals

logo.jpg

Related content
06 Mar - 
EIM: Annual General Meeting 28 March 2019
05 Mar - 
EIM: Managers' Transaction
01 Mar - 
Presentation of Eimskip’s financial results 2018
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13 Mar EIM
EIM: AGM 2019 final agenda and proposals
06 Mar EIM
EIM: Annual General Meeting 28 March 2019
05 Mar EIM
EIM: Managers' Transaction
01 Mar EIM
Presentation of Eimskip’s financial results 2018
28 Feb EIM
Continued growth in main markets but disappointing results
21 Feb EIM
Publishing of Eimskip’s Consolidated Financial Statements 2018 and Q4 results
18 Jan EIM
Eimskip makes organizational changes
16 Jan EIM
Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson hired as new CEO of Eimskip
14 Dec EIM
EIM: Managers' Transaction
06 Dec EIM
EIM: Related party trading shares

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 028-2019 Misbranding
2
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
Pulse Evolution Group to Host Shareholder Information Call on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:00pm EST
5
Kuros Biosciences Receives US Marketing Clearance for Intervertebral Body Fusion Device

Related stock quotes

Eimskipafélag Ísland 182.00 -1.6% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

13 Mar
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investors
13 Mar
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conduent, Inc. Investors
13 Mar
Extendicare Announces Exit from B.C. Market in 2020
13 Mar
$23.7 Million Construction Loan Structured for 2 Storage Properties in the Pacific Northwest
13 Mar
Eavor demonstrates a disruptive and novel solution to many of the challenges that face geothermal energy production
13 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Belden Inc. (BDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BDC Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Mar
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and to Provide Corporate and Operational Progress Updates on March 18, 2019
13 Mar
New Open Domain-Specific Architecture sub-project to launch within the OCP Server Project.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 March 2019 00:09:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-14 01:09:41 - 2019-03-14 00:09:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY