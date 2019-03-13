Encompass Appointed Authorized Distributor of Dell Spare Parts in the U.S. and Canada

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. , a leading provider of Parts Distribution, 3PL and 4PL solutions for a diverse range of finished goods and replacement parts, today announced it is now authorized to supply original component parts to value-added resellers (VARs) that have been identified by Dell for Dell’s commercial products.

Under an agreement with Dell – a renowned brand in computer technology – the deal extends to parts intended for out-of-warranty repairs only; Dell will continue to support all its products with in-warranty parts.

“Encompass is pleased to continue increasing our support for the computing industry by adding the Dell brand ,” said Joe Hurley , Encompass Business Development vice president. “We will be able to leverage the knowledge and best practices we have gained by partnering with other similar manufacturers to provide exceptional service to Dell VARs.”

Encompass is one of the most diversified parts distributors in the country, comprising numerous product categories in addition to Computer, such as Consumer Electronics, Major/Small Appliance and a host of other segments. The company will support Dell’s customer base through distribution facilities in Georgia, Nevada and Florida.

“Securing strong, consistent support for Dell products is instrumental in building and maintaining loyalty to our brand,” said Kash Shaikh, Dell VP and GM of Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions. “We are confident that Encompass shares this commitment and will help ensure first-class customer service with Dell-authorized parts.”

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management , 3PL , depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

