FLW Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Renewal with YETI®

MINNEAPOLIS, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, today announced the renewal of its partnership with YETI® via multi-year extension, in which the leading premium outdoor brand will continue to serve as title sponsor of the FLW College Fishing circuit. Terms of the agreement and length of the contract were not disclosed.

Per this extension, YETI will continue to receive prominent exposure at all FLW tournaments and expos, FLW Bass Fishing magazine, social media channels, FLWFishing.com and the “FLW” television show. The two brands will also work together on retail promotions during events, expos and the Costa FLW High School Fishing summer camp. The YETI FLW College Fishing logo will also be featured on gear and apparel available to anglers, fans and consumers at the online FLW Shop and on-site at select tournaments.

“We are excited to continue our global partnership with YETI, a world-class brand and core sponsor that perfectly aligns with FLW,” FLW President of Marketing Trish Blake said. “Both brands are committed to remaining innovative in our respective markets, and like FLW, YETI consistently strives to offer a high-quality product that is enjoyed by outdoorsmen and women of all ages and skill levels. We look forward to continually combining our efforts to provide our anglers and fans premium products, both on and off the water.

Beginning in 2016, YETI became just the second title sponsor in the history of the FLW College Fishing circuit. College Fishing teams compete in three regular-season tournaments in one of five conferences – Central, Northern, Southern, Southeastern and Western. All participants must be registered, full-time students at a college, university or community college and members of a college fishing club that is recognized by their school. The top teams advance to the prestigious YETI FLW College Fishing National Championship. This year, the 2019 event will be held on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland, June 4-6.

We are extremely proud to continue our partnership with the FLW College Fishing series for the coming years,” said YETI Director of Marketing Bill Neff. “This series embodies the spirit of our brand and is a great platform for up-and-coming anglers to showcase their talents and provide a launch pad into the industry. We have always been inspired by these collegiate anglers and are dedicated to supporting the platform in which they compete.”

Among the products expected to be showcased by FLW include the recently expanded YETI outdoor product lineup, along with the Rambler® and various accessories, the Roadie®, the Hopper® Flip Soft Coolers and the Panga™ dry duffels. For more details or to see the full YETI product lineup and order online, visit YETI.com. Follow YETI on social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Spotify.

About FLW

FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2019 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW and their partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa and Spain. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW" television show while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

