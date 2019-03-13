13/03/2019 00:27:52

FSIS Recall Release 028-2019 Misbranding

Washington, D.C., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

   

Recall Release

CLASS II RECALL

HEALTH RISK: LOW

FSIS-RC-028-2019

 

NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE RECALLS PORK SAUSAGE PRODUCTS

DUE TO MISBRANDING

 

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2019 – North Country Smokehouse, a Claremont, N.H. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,601 pounds of pork sausage products due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product has a gluten free claim represented on the front of the label; however, the product contains gluten in the form of wheat. Wheat, which is an allergen, is also listed in the product’s list of ingredients.

 

The ready-to-eat pork banger sausage items were produced on February 13, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

 

  • 12-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing 4 pieces of “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE NATURAL IRISH BRAND BANGER SAUSAGE” and a use by date of 04/15/19 represented on the packaging.
 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution and retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered on March 11, 2019 when the firm notified FSIS that they received a consumer complaint.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

 

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alicia Baker, brand manager for North Country Smokehouse at (603) 543-0234 Ext.214.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

 

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

  

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

