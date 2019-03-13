Holding(s) in Company

13/03/2019 15:58:58

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

ii

:

MOTHERCARE PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

NameTameside MBC re Greater Manchester Pension Fund
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

NameChase Nominees Ltd A/C TMBC1
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

vi

:

12 March 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

13 March 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached7.86 7.86341,743,770
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

8.07 8.07 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB000906744726,869,744 7.86 
     
     

SUBTOTAL 8. A

26,869,7447.86
 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

     
     
     
  

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

  
 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Physical or cash

settlement

xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

      
      
      
  

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

  
 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiiiX

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

    
    
    
    
    

 

10.

In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 

11. Additional information

xvi

The fund manager of this asset is: UBS Asset Management

Place of completion

Droylsden, Tameside, United Kingdom

Date of completion

13 March 2019

