13/03/2019 15:43:37

Listing of bond loan issued by Postnord AB on STO Corporate Bonds (147/19)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Postnord AB with effect from 2019-03-14. Last day of trading is set to 2022-03-02. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050

