13/03/2019 05:20:00

MercadoLibre, Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI), Latin America’s leading e-commerce technology company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of approximately US$1 billion of common stock at a public offering price of $480 per share. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to $150 million of additional shares of common stock.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

An automatically effective registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectusny@ny.email.gs.com,  J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

CONTACT:

MercadoLibre, Inc.

Investor Relations

investor@mercadolibre.com 

https://investor.mercadolibre.com

