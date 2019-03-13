MHLD $100K LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Investors of Important April 12th Deadline in the Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – MHLD

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) from March 4, 2014 through November 9, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important April 12, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Maiden investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maiden lacked adequate underwriting processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its reinsurance policies, set appropriate loss reserves and avoid excessive losses; (2) Maiden failed to take steps necessary to properly assess and cross check the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a related entity, to ensure that its reinsurance of AmTrust’s portfolio was properly priced and did not expose Maiden to the risk of excessive losses; (3) Maiden failed to conduct appropriate independent reviews, actuarial analyses and audits of the policies underlying its AmTrust Reinsurance segment, which would have revealed that the risk of loss from these policies was significantly understated; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Maiden was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss, reserve charges and diminished prospects; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

