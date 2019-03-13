13/03/2019 15:41:08

National Kidney Foundation of Illinois Names Jacqueline Burgess-Bishop, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer

Chicago, IL, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois (NKFI) is delighted to announce that it has unanimously chosen Jacqueline Burgess-Bishop as the organization’s next chief executive officer. Burgess-Bishop, with executive and leadership experience within multiple facets of the health care industry, currently serves as a Director of Regional Operations for Ambulatory Services at Cook County Health. She will join the NKFI on April 1.

“Because of the dedication and strength of our staff and our interim leadership, Lena Clement and Megan Craig, our search committee was afforded the opportunity to thoughtfully and thoroughly consider which candidate could best lead the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois as its next CEO.  I am thrilled that Jackie is joining and leading us in the challenge to improve awareness and bring our services to the hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans who are touched by kidney disease,” said Tipu S. Puri, M.D., Ph.D., President of the NKFI Board of Directors. “She brings with her a wealth of experience, commitment to at-risk communities, and a ‘roll-up-your-sleeves’ attitude that will be incredibly valuable to our organization, and I look forward to working closely with her.”

The selection of Burgess-Bishop caps a search process facilitated by Quick Leonard Kieffer, a Chicago-based executive search firm that specializes in placing executives in some of the nation’s largest and most prestigious organizations. A large initial prospect pool was narrowed by stages to a group who interviewed with the board’s selection committee, and then to a final round who met with board leadership.

“The opportunity to lead, to serve, to motivate, collaborate and innovate with volunteer leaders, stakeholders and staff to enhance awareness and have impact to change the trajectory of kidney disease is an honor,” said Burgess-Bishop. “I look forward to the challenge, and together we will build on the valued legacy of NKFI in the areas of education, services, advocacy, research and funding of the mission to transform future outcomes for kidney health.”        

Burgess-Bishop, 62, holds a bachelor’s in biology from Northwestern University and a master’s of business administration with a focus on the health industry from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. Her leadership career spans more than 35 years and includes positions at Rush University Medical Center, Habilitative Systems, Inc. and the American Cancer Society. Burgess-Bishop is board certified in Healthcare Management as a Fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives and an active leader in civic, nonprofit and professional organizations. 

 To learn more about the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois and its programs, please visit www.nkfi.org.

###

The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois improves the health and well-being of individuals at risk for or affected by kidney disease through prevention, education and empowerment.

 

 

