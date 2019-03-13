13/03/2019 13:37:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 13

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 12 March 2019 was 283.38p (ex income) 287.27p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

13 March 2019

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
92
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
31
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
30
08 Mar
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
29
08 Mar
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
29
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
26
08 Mar
VWS
EI - Det må være en Fejl, der bør rettes hurtigt, kite er en af debattens mest vidende og givende sk..
25
09 Mar
 
Jeg skal ikke sætte spørgsmålstegn ved jeres suveræne ret til at smide brugere ud, eller fjerne dere..
22
10 Mar
 
Ønsker mig et svar fra EUROINVESTOR  om begrundelsen for udelukkelse af Kite? Hvis i kan erkende i h..
19

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 028-2019 Misbranding
2
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
Aptose Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
4
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. – SYNH
5
Bermuda industry groups defend “top-tier” reputation

Latest news

14:00
New study finds significant differences in how various adaptive servo ventilation (ASV) devices treat complex sleep apnea
14:00
Information delivered by Šiaulių Bankas at the webinar regarding financial results for the year 2018 and presentation of its future plans
14:00
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q1 2019 Operating Results
14:00
Connor, Clark and Lunn Selects SimCorp Coric to Deliver a Clients Communications Platform for Growth
13:54
Last day of trading in equity right of Agromino A/S (85/19)
13:50
Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend
13:46
Net Asset Value(s)
13:44
Net Asset Value(s)
13:44
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 March 2019 14:17:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-13 15:17:54 - 2019-03-13 14:17:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY