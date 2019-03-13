13/03/2019 13:44:00

Date:               13 March 2019

 

Strategic Equity Capital Plc

LEI:                  2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value (“NAV”) of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 12 March 2019 is:

233.74 pence per share.

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

Investments in unquoted investment funds are generally held at the valuations provided by the managers for those funds.  The latest valuation for Vintage 1 Limited as at the 15 January 2019 is included.

For further information, please contact:

Steven Davidson

PATAC Limited

0131 538 1400

