13/03/2019 13:46:00

London, March 13

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 12 March 2019 was 796.71p (ex income) 800.56p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

13 March 2019

